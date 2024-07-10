Algeria (Union)

The Algerian army eliminated two terrorists, seized their weapons, and arrested 7 elements supporting terrorist groups in the city of Khenchela, northeast of the country.

A statement issued by the Algerian Ministry of Defense yesterday stated that other army units were able to stop 187 illegal immigrants of different nationalities who were about to cross to the European coasts.

Last Saturday, the Ministry of Defense said that its forces were able to neutralize 30 terrorists during separate operations in the first half of this year. It also revealed the arrest of 223 elements supporting terrorist groups during the same period, in addition to the destruction of 10 hideouts that were used by terrorist groups, with the seizure of 26 firearms, 23 homemade bombs, and quantities of ammunition.