Two tennis players who will participate in the Australian Open tested positive for Covid-19 this Tuesday, for which there are already seven people infected related to the tournament, announced the health authorities of the state of Victoria.

In addition to the two players, a third person linked to the tournament also tested positive. It is about a woman and two men.

A total of nine people tested positive, but two of the cases were earlier, the source said.

The Australian Open, whose start was postponed for three weeks until February 8, was affected by the detection of Covid-19 cases on flights to Melbourne in which players and tournament personnel were traveling from abroad.

Consequently, 72 tennis players comply with strict quarantines in hotels, without the right to train to avoid any risk of the spread of Covid-19.

News in development

Source: AFP

