In Ulan-Ude, two teenagers brutally abused a 15-year-old schoolgirl, a criminal case was initiated. On Thursday, April 21, it was reported on site Regional Directorate of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

The suspects in the case are two teenage girls aged 15 and 17, one of whom the victim was familiar with, but was on bad terms.

According to the investigation, on April 18 they took the victim to a deserted place on the territory of an industrial base in the Kirzavod microdistrict, where they beat her, took off her outer clothing and tore it. After that, the minors took their victim to an abandoned apartment, where they continued to torture: they took off their underwear, tied their hands, set fire to their hair with a lighter and extinguished smoldering cigarette butts on her face and hands, and then left her at a public transport stop and disappeared.

The victim was found by a bystander. On April 19, she went to the Children’s Republican Clinical Hospital with numerous injuries, including burns, on her head, torso and limbs.

