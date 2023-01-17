112: Two teenagers died in a fall from a 22-storey building in the south-west of Moscow

The bodies of two young people – a guy and a girl – were found by residents of houses on Znamensky Sadki Street. According to preliminary information, they climbed the fire escape to the 22nd floor, joined hands and jumped off.

An ambulance and police arrived at the scene. Investigators are investigating the circumstances, reasons for the act and the identity of the dead.

According to the source RIA News, both teenagers were born in 2006. The issue of initiating a criminal case under the article on incitement to suicide is being resolved.

On the morning of January 16, a fourth-grader fell out of a window on the 22nd floor of a residential building in Yekaterinburg. Previously, the cause of the girl’s death was an accident. Later that day, under the windows of a five-story building in the Sverdlovsk region, the body of a 14-year-old teenager was found. The causes of the incident are being investigated.