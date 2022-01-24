A triple murder occurred in the Pavlogradsky district of the Omsk region. Family members – a woman, a man and a girl – were found with stab wounds in their private home. As a result, two teenagers were detained – a 14-year-old girl who is a relative of the killed, as well as her 17-year-old boyfriend, reported on the website of the regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee.

Related materials:

During the investigation, it turned out that a detained schoolgirl persuaded the young man to kill his relatives. He made his way into their house and stabbed her 35-year-old mother and 38-year-old stepfather, with whom the girl often quarreled, as well as a 10-year-old disabled girl who had health problems, which annoyed her older sister, who had to take care of her. .

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime. A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “a” of part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder of two or more persons).

Chronology of events

On the morning of January 22, the bodies of three people were found with signs of violent death. Things were scattered in the rooms. Two teenagers – a 14-year-old girl and her six-year-old brother – were able to “escape” from the scene and call for help. The older sister said that an unfamiliar man broke into the house, who killed her relatives, and also helped to make a sketch of the suspect.

Related materials:

According to her description, the alleged intruder is about 35-40 years old. On the day of the incident, he was wearing a black short jacket, dark trousers, short winter galoshes and a black hat. He also has a thick beard.

For a day and a half, police officers carried out door-to-door rounds and interviews of village residents, and other operational activities. At this time, investigators and criminologists, having examined the scene and analyzed the testimony and behavior of the girl, doubted her veracity. The investigative actions carried out to verify her initial testimony confirmed that the girl was hiding the circumstances of the murder of her relatives known to her, as well as the person who committed it. See also Connected to things, disconnected from people SU IC of Russia for the Omsk region

It turned out that the schoolgirl persuaded her young man to kill her mother and stepfather, who were against their communication with the guy. They drew up a plan of action, where everyone played their part, after which the suspect took a bayonet-knife for slaughtering livestock from a friend, made his way from the backyard at night to the door left open in advance and committed a triple murder.

During the interrogation, he spoke in detail about what he had done, and also gave out the murder weapon he had thrown away, hidden in the bloody clothes in which he committed the crime. The investigation is ongoing. Investigators are carrying out the necessary actions and forensic medical examinations.