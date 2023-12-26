WASHINGTON. Fear at the iconic Grand Central Station in New York, crowded these days for the Christmas holidays, when a 36-year-old armed with a knife hit and injured two South American girls on holiday in the USA.

The New York Post reports it, specifying that neither of the two is in danger of their lives. “I want all white people to die,” she allegedly shouted Steven Hutcherson before attacking the 16 and 14 year old teenagers inside a restaurant.

The man, who has a criminal record and a history of psychological disorders, was arrested by police and charged with attempted murder. He was last arrested at the beginning of November after shooting a stranger in the Bronx.