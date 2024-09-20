Teenager detained in Moscow region after beating 18-year-old resident

In Voskresensk, Moscow Region, a 16-year-old teenager was detained after beating up a young man. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The young man is suspected of a crime under the article on intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm. It has been preliminarily established that on September 15, he and his 13-year-old brother beat up a local resident near a residential building. The reason was personal hostility.

As a result, the victim suffered multiple injuries to different parts of his body. He was hospitalized with a ruptured spleen.

The investigation intends to request the arrest of the 16-year-old boy. The second participant in the beating has not reached the age of criminal responsibility – the issue of applying educational measures to him is being decided. The brothers will also be checked for involvement in committing similar crimes.

Earlier it was reported that in Nyagan teenagers set fire to an abandoned maternity hospital by throwing a Molotov cocktail at it.