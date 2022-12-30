Three juveniles, including two brothers, broke into a nursery in the Emirate of Dubai, after breaking its outer door and destroying surveillance cameras at the scene.

And the Assistant Chief Prosecutor of the Family and Juvenile Prosecution, Hamda Muhammad Ahli, stated that a communication was received from the Dubai Police, from the owner of the nursery, stating that the surveillance cameras were destroyed, and the outer door was destroyed, by unknown persons.

After research and investigation, the identity of the three suspects was identified, including two brothers who confessed to committing the felony, with the intent of having fun and playing, with the third suspect who fled.

She indicated that the Public Prosecution in Dubai decided to keep the criminal case for the defendants, because it had expired with reconciliation, and the plaintiff waived her personal right, and the search for them was stopped.