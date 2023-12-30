Drama in Agropoli, two teenagers, he is 15 years old and she is 16 years old, have disappeared since Boxing Day

These are days of great anguish and desperation that the family members of are experiencing two teenagers who live in the Agrigento area. He is 15 and she is 16, but in the days preceding this mysterious escape, they showed no signs of anything like this.

The parents of both have already filed complaints complaints to the police, who are now working to understand their latest movements, but above all where they may be arrived.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred on the evening of December 26, in Santo Stefanor. Precisely in the city of Agrigentowhere they live with their families.

For the moment the information on this episode is still fragmentaryalso because the agents dealing with the case are still working to understand what it is success.

From what emerged the two boys, who appear to be fiancés for some time, they went out like any other day. However, that evening no one did never returned home.

Families tried first to look for them alone, but when they realized that both had disappeared, they immediately decided to stick out one complaint of disappearance, to the Carabinieri of Favara. All the investigations of the case started from here, even if for now the agents have not yet managed to find them.

Two missing teenagers: what emerged

From what some newspapers say, the two engaged couples also brought one with them sum of money. Although for now we don't know exactly how much.

The Favara agents, who are dealing with the case, are carrying out all the relevant investigations. They're checking some places frequented from the two and also want to understand their latest movements.

Furthermore, from what the family members say in the days before the disappearance, they did not notice them strange behaviors. Given the seriousness of the matter, even the Prosecutor's Office for Minors has been informed of the incident and are continuing all investigations.