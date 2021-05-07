Real Sociedad and Elche cross paths, and by extension their illusions, dreams and fears, tonight at the Reale Arena, in a high voltage match for all the stakes (follow the meeting live on As.com). Travel through Europe and continue to shine in Primera. Opposing objectives for which time is beginning to press. Because if the Donostiarras cannot fail in their firm intention to hold the fifth place before the push of Betis and Villarreal (and who knows if Granada and Athletic); life goes to the people of Elche with their visit to San Sebastián, because, even though they are penultimate, they can sleep outside of the descent, which is no small thing. And also because everything that is not winning can leave them almost fatally injured, nothing that the rest of the results of the day are a little elusive.

There is no failure option for either of them. There is no safety mattress. A draw is already little spoil for both. Del Reale Arena or you go out the front door, or you do it with a wound that is already very difficult to suture. La Real used up one of their wild cards losing in Huesca, against another team in a critical situation. It was a result that incidentally did a lot of damage to Elche, forcing them to repeat results against the txuri-urdin in San Sebastián. It turns out that at this point everything is already connected. A single result affects multiple teams and causes a chain effect that carries over to subsequent commitments. Huesca’s stumble not only forces La Real, but also Huesca; And it makes Anoeta’s duel even more important, if that is possible at this point. The tension is going to be felt inevitably. A realistic victory puts you one step away from your European goal. An illicit triumph can allow him to become dependent on himself in the agonizing battle for salvation.

For it, Imanol has in mind to give the alternative in the eleven to David Silva, his veteran bullfighter who fights rival bulls like no one else. When he is in the ring, the plaza collapses, and the blue and white gang is able to cut off ear and tail. It is a delight to see him play, even if he is not one hundred percent and it is not what he was. In Huesca he played 25 minutes and it was noticeable. His entry will move Oyarzabal to the band again to the detriment of Januzaj, who must put the batteries if he wants to start again. La Real needs you. Meanwhile, captain Illarramendi will wait on the bench, surprisingly recovered for the cause; and Igor Zubeldia.

Elche arrives with the water up to his neck. In the highest duel that remains, with permission from Tuesday’s directorial confrontation against Alavés, the franjiverdes are obliged not to return empty from their duel against Real. Otherwise, Tuesday would be a life or death match, despite the fact that there would still be two more days to go, against Cádiz and Athletic Club.

Escribá recovers Guido Carrillo and keeps the only left-back of the squad, Johan Mojica, out. This situation leaves the doubt between the central Josema, warned, or the option of delaying Fidel. The rest, plus the possible return of captain Gonzalo Verdú to the axis of the rear, will be the same ones who were about to draw six days ago against the leader.