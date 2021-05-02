Unknown

A Valencia-Barça is always a tremendous game, but tonight at Mestalla (9:00 p.m. Movistar LaLiga) already has dramatic overtones. They are two teams on the edge that cannot afford a slip. The reasons are different on both sides. For Valencia, losing means getting into a mess that would add gunpowder to the che club’s magazine. Barça, for their part, wasted on Thursday the opportunity to depend on themselves to win the title at lose at the Camp Nou against Granada and now it cannot fail anymore. You have to win and wait (follow the game live on As.com).

It is no secret that Barça arrives in Valencia in depression where another team awaits them in similar circumstances. Koeman has more job as a psychologist than as a coach to prepare for the game. In the previous one, the Dutch coach, who returns to Mestalla where he left in a balloon, affirmed with certainty that if they win the five games that remain, they would be champions. In Mestalla you will have the proof if your players believe it.

The Dutch coach will surely return to his safety stage with the return of Dest, Lenglet and Pedri to the starting eleven to seek a mandatory victory.

Barça is not there to reserve anything and the fact that Mingueza, De Jong, Griezmann and Messi are one card away from missing next Saturday’s game against Atlético de Madrid It is not going to make you rethink the team. For Barça the question is clear: walk or burst.

Local tension. For Valencia the landscape is not too rosy. Gracia’s team has 36 points, six more than Valladolid, which is the team that marks permanence. The pucelano team is, curiously, the Valencians’ next rival in a match that can be a final match depending on the result tonight.

However, against great rivals, Valencia grows and gets used to giving the best of itself. He has no other.