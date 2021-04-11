Many are the qualifiers that have been put to this afternoon’s duel in the Nova Creu Alta between two very direct rivals as they are Sabadell Y Cartagena. A final, a key game, vital … It doesn’t matter. The goal, the idea, is always the same: whoever wins today will be reinforced to continue in the hard fight for permanence while a defeat, especially if it falls on the local side, will be a strong blow (follow the game live on AS.com). Nothing will be decided today in Sabadell, but both teams can pave or complicate the way to salvation.

Being the Sabadell the worst place of the category and the Cartagena the worst visitorToday is clearly a duel of necessity. Hidalgo said in the previous one that to save themselves they will need “four or five victories” and these cannot be delayed any longer. And the same for the albinegros. The permanence will be at home, yes but add out it feels like necessary also to achieve the objective: If the Albinegros achieve the three points they could close an outstanding week outside the relegation places. But if something has not shown the port city picture is regularity. The coach does not want the image of matches such as Albacete and Las Palmas to be repeated and less against a direct rival such as the Harlequinado.

With all the available men less Aleix Coch, gentleman You have at your disposal a wide range of possibilities regarding eleven. Will keep the own style and the scheme that has accompanied the entire course, and the great unknown It’s in who occupy the center of the field. With Bonique and Undabarrena on the list, they could go back to eleven. Upstairs will be Stoichkov for sure, seconded by Rey, Guruzeta or Juan Hernández. They could also enter Edgar or Nestor. The possible combinations above are numerous.

For the visit to Nova Creu Alta, the FC Cartagena have low important as those of Gallar and David Simón, to which we must add Clavería, Andújar (who scored against AD Alcorcón), Coulibaly Y Of the beauty. But it’s not all bad news, as Datkovic returns a week earlier than expected and Nacho gil returns after several games absent. To them we must add Raúl Navas, once the two sanction matches have been completed. Therefore, Carrión will have his starting central pair: Navas and Datkovic. The question, one more week, is who will be up: Castro or Elady. And it is that Cristian seems immovable either as a reference or on the left wing.