San Mamés it’s like a purgatory where Athletic and Alavés they come to mourn their sorrows and dream of a more promising future (follow the game live on AS.com). The pang that the rojiblanco team brings for the final of Cup It is only healed with the title next Saturday in another traced appointment, this time against Barça and in the tournament already updated in this 2021. And the Alaves comes with a new dismissal, this time from Abelard, that he has not been the miracle man of the first stage. The club burns technicians at breakneck speed. And they don’t just fall into the first team: the subsidiary goes since yesterday for the third tenant on his bench. Javi Calleja opens today leading the albiazul team.

On Bilbao yet queue a cup final in which the rojiblancos fans relived the crushing sensations of 2009, 2012 and 2015, with a team unable to compete and which showed itself overcome by responsibility. But it is that this terrible state of mind was aggravated a few days later by wasting a 0-1 achieved almost at the end of the game, this one already in the League, due to a serious error on the Unai Simon It cost him two points.

Marcelino clarified that there will be rotations, something mandatory because there are only 65 hours of rest for his boys, who were concentrated yesterday after training in Lezama. Must change habits and try to close ranks. Yeray and Yuri they drag overloads muscular, but the technician revealed that they are more mild than expected, so they will be at the end of the 17th. AND Nolaskoain must be operated on in the foot that has him stopped one year, while Zarraga also comes out of an operation. Villalibre at last you will have a chance to start.

Start a new era in Alavés. Abelardo fell with Celta on Sunday, was dismissed on Monday and it was known, at night, that Javi calleja He was the new tenant on the bench. He looks very optimistic and, surely, will raise a cheerier football. Another thing is that you have a template for that.

He and remains short for his rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and subsequent operation. Has joined the list Pellistri, young Uruguayan who has a fiber break in the femoral biceps left and Cordova it is not because of the fear clause. The rest of the players are with their ears pricked to please the new coach. The guard, who won the fifth yellow against the Vigo, was fortunate that Mateu Lahoz got confused and awarded Duarte, although that meant that it reached that same cycle and miss today’s appointment.

The five points achieved with Pitu Abelardo have thrown babazorro into the box at table sewers, four points from the save zone. The ‘Lucas case ‘ begins to calm down and the first Calleja mission it is recover the Galician tip.