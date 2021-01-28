“We want the minister! Not one of those underlings who, for years, have told us that they can’t do anything. Leïla’s voice is calm, but her determination is palpable. With her colleague Pierre, this plastic arts teacher from the Lucie-Aubrac college in Givors (Rhône) has been on hunger strike since Monday, January 25. From memory, this had never happened in national education.

It is not a desperate gesture. Voted in the general assembly on Friday January 22, the hunger strike was implemented with an impressive rationality: “We wanted to reduce the risks, so we had to be voluntary, of course, in good health, no small children to take care of. … ”Pierre, the build of a hooker and ponytail, felt an additional responsibility:“ I’ve been here for 25 years, I’m the oldest. He speaks of “exemplarity”. And – you almost have to pinch yourself – pedagogy: “We show our students that there are non-violent modes of action. “

When violence becomes untenable

Violence: it is she, the trigger. Monday January 18, after a remark from a teacher, a student throws a pair of scissors with such violence that it crashes in the table; then he pulls it off and uses it to threaten the professor. The next day, outside the college, a teacher is taken to task by a group of third grade students. She does not let herself be taken down but is heavily insulted. Finally, on Thursday evening, the most serious: another professor, who returns home by bike, is chased by a car, all lights out, registration concealed, which tries three times to run over him. He manages to take refuge in a business and files a complaint, for “attempted homicide with a weapon by destination”.

A college at the heart of two “difficult” cities

“The situation has deteriorated for several years,” says Pierre, the history-geo teacher. Classified REP (priority education network) “since it has existed”, this college of 530 students in the heart of two “difficult” cities, in one of the poorest towns in the department, is multiplying the problems. The 22 classes each have an average of 8 students with all kinds of difficulties: “dys” disorders, allophone students, people with disabilities… For each one, the national education system has invented an acronym, supposed to give rights… very poorly assured, in reality. To take care of all this, the college has a total of… 6 AESHs (accompanying persons with disabilities). “We adapt, but at a certain point it is no longer possible”, summarizes Leïla.

Burn-out, transfer, resignation …

In recent years, resumes Pierre, “all the teachers who were able to leave have left”: transfer, retraining, resignation… For those who still hold on, between two burnouts, “something is broken, this flame which makes us gets up every morning ”. Aggravating factor, “the confinement hurt the students”, Judge Leïla: “They came back aggressive, with difficulty in respecting the rules, in living together. Anger underpinned by the inevitable dropping out of school, from which many still suffer.

A march planned in Givors on Saturday

What do our fasters want? Not the Moon: “The college ranking in REP +”, summarizes Pierre. Promised and always delivered since 2015 despite open letters, petitions, strikes… It would give them a little air: fewer students per class, one hour per week to coordinate, launch projects… They also ask for “ AESH and sufficient number of supervisors, a full-time social worker ”. What revolts Leïla above all, it is these 200 million euros unused that the ministry has just returned to the state budget: “Afterwards, we are told that our requests are too expensive? They’re making fun of us ! And we sacrifice our students, their future. »On Saturday, the Lucie Aubrac Collective is organizing a march in Givors. A online petition is launched, social networks are invested. Also supported by the Snes-FSU, the fight is firmly established. Pierre remembers: “For the inauguration of the college, Lucie Aubrac came. His meeting marked us for life. “We are the heirs,” says Leïla.

To sign the petition, this is where it happens: click!