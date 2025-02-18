02/18/2025



Ertzaintza arrested two teachers from a school in San Sebastián on Monday for alleged sexual assault at a child under 4 years. As reported by the newspaper News from Guipúzcoa, the arrest took place in Hondarribia and San Sebastián, where teachers live, who were transferred in a police van to the center, in which they wanted to be present during the registration.

The case is under summary secret and the school remains closed while the investigation progresses. This Monday, in fact, some families had to return to their homes after reaching the door of the school, whose teaching method is not governed by the pedagogical model of the public school.

According to your website, This is “a free school” with a pedagogical project aimed at students between 3 and 6 years, whose engine is learning “through the game from pleasure and intellectual curiosity,” according to the aforementioned newspaper.

It was planned to be brought to court. Meanwhile, from school they have avoided making statements about the case.









The building is publicly owned and is transferred to an association

The mayor, Eneko Goia, to questions from journalists at the press conference after the local Governing Board, has confirmed that it is a center located in «a municipal ownership building and is assigned to the Catalina de Erauso Cultural Association ».

Goia has pointed out that the City Council will “look” for the activities that the association to which the premises was transferred has developed “once this situation has occurred.”

In addition, the Donostiarra councilor has assured that on the case the Consistory has no “great detail” because, as he explained, “what the judge has decreed summary secret of the proceedings.”