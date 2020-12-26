The country’s largest carmaker Tata Motors is going to launch the new car starting 2021. On January 13, the company will launch the Tata Altrose Turbo Petrol (Altroz ​​turbo petrol) model. According to the report of Autocar, the company will also bring the Tata Gravitas 7-seater next month. Apart from these two models, the Tata HBX concept based mini SUV and Harrier petrol models may also come early next year.

How will the new ultrose be

Talking about Tata Ultraz Turbo Petrol, it will be given a 1.2 liter turbocharged petrol engine, which will generate 108bhp power and 140Nm torque. It will be a variant of the Revotron engine given in Tata Nexon. According to the report, this premium hatchback will also get a new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with manual gearbox.

Also read: New Fortuner will come in 10 variants and 9 colors, engine will be stronger than before

The company says that its dual-clutch gearbox will be economical compared to the traditional DCT and torque converter transmission. There will be no change in the car in terms of design and styling, although the Turbo badging will be given at the rear. This car will compete with Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20.

Also Read: Renault Kiger Will Be The Cheapest Compact SUV! This special features and price will be available

Talking about Tata Gravitas

The Tata Gravitas will be a larger version of the company’s Tata Harrier. The wheelbase of the car will remain the same, although its length and height will be 63mm and 80mm more than the Harrier respectively. It will be a 7 seater SUV, with a third row. Compared to the Harrier, there will be many changes inside and outside as well. The car will get a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine, which is also available in the Harrier. This engine will generate 168bhp power and 350Nm torque.