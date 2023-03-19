Two students from the Applied Technology High School in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah have come up with a way to convert air-conditioning water into potable water, by collecting it with a specific system, filtering it, and purifying it to make it suitable for human consumption.

The two students: Faisal Issa Ibrahim Al-Shehhi and Ahmed Khaled Ahmed Al Ali, stated that they were inspired by the idea of ​​the project from the media and press news about what the world is witnessing, especially the region in terms of water scarcity, and then they wanted to contribute to adding an innovative way to benefit from every drop of water, and limit who wasted it.

They explained that the project gains its importance from the method of identifying the validity of the water resulting from the cooling process in air conditioning, for human use, whether for drinking or other uses, and then they conducted a number of experiments with water, which resulted in that this water can be drinkable after conducting a number of of processors on it, which meet international standards.

The two students confirmed that they had received great support from the school administration, which provided them with all capabilities, with the aim of completing the project and participating in it in the National Festival of Science, Technology and Innovation organized by the Ministry of Education, recently, at the Festival Arena – Dubai, in which 100 innovative projects for school and university students participated. .

The project was praised by the jury of the “Young Emirati Scientist” competition, which was part of the festival’s activities, which motivated the two students to continue developing their experience, and to work in the future on presenting it to private parties that can implement it on the ground with their financial capabilities to benefit from it in providing an important source of water within the country.