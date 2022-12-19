Two Syrian soldiers were injured in an Israeli missile attack on a suburb of Damascus on the night of Tuesday, December 20. About it reported SANA agency, citing a military source.

According to the source of the publication, around 00:30 Israeli planes, being to the northeast of Lake Tiberias, fired missiles at a number of positions in the vicinity of Damascus. Syrian air defense systems repulsed the attack and shot down several missiles.

“As a result of the Israeli aggression, two servicemen were injured, and the attacked positions suffered minor material damage,” a spokesman for the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier that day, it was reported that explosions were heard in the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus.

On November 14, Israel launched a missile attack on targets near the Shayrat military airfield. It is noted that the Syrian air defense managed to destroy three of the eight missiles. As a result of the shelling, two Syrian soldiers were killed and three were injured.

Prior to that, on October 25, two Israeli Air Force F-16 aircraft launched a cruise missile attack on targets in Damascus. Two Syrian soldiers were injured.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on August 23 that Russia strongly condemns Israel’s strikes on Syria and calls for respect for international law.