The police have arrested two Syrian men in the Limburg village of Stein on suspicion of preparing a terrorist crime. It reports that Prosecution Thursday. The two brothers are 20 and 22 years old.

This week, the AIVD made information about the two available to the Public Prosecution Service, after which the National Criminal Investigation Service of the National Unit started a criminal investigation into the brothers. A spokesman for the Public Prosecution Service cannot comment substantively on the plans that the two would have had, because the investigation is still ongoing. Nor can he say anything about their residence status.

During the arrests and subsequent search of the suspects’ homes, a special police unit did not find any weapons or explosives. The brothers are being interrogated and are not allowed to have any contact with the outside world.