Cytotoxic T cells, in red, attack cancer cells, in white.

The story of the fight against cancer is a battle against an internal enemy. Tumor cells are also ours and it is difficult to distinguish them from healthy ones, which explains the toxicity of many cancer therapies. Chemotherapy, the first anti-cancer drugs, kills off healthy and diseased cells in the hope that they will fare somewhat better. Later, targeted treatments arrived, which sought to block the expression of specific proteins, and thus stop the progression of the disease. In recent years, immunotherapies such as CAR-T have taken treatment personalization to a new level. These chimeric cells are created after extracting the patient’s T lymphocytes (specialized cells of the immune system), introducing modifications to them so that they recognize specific antigens on the surfaces of the patient’s tumor cells, and injecting them again to eliminate them.

With each advance, in addition to improvements in survival, limitations, side effects, or the great capacity of cancer to adapt and outwit treatments become visible. CAR-T have shown efficacy with liquid tumors, such as leukemia, but have not been able to overcome the immunosuppressive barriers that deactivate them before reaching solid tumors such as pancreatic tumors or melanoma. In addition, the activity of these treatments cannot be regulated over time to respond to the adaptive capacity of cancer cells. This week, two scientific teams present in the magazine Science solutions that rely on synthetic biology to overcome some of these limitations. So far, these technologies have only been tested in mice.

In one of the jobsa team led by Ahmad Kalil, from Boston University, developed a series of genetic switches that are added to human immune cells and allow their activity to be regulated, making them, for example, start their antitumor activity at a certain time, and not act only when they are injected into the patient. The scientists designed the switch to be activated by drugs already approved and that have shown their safety, such as grazoprevir, which is used to treat hepatitis C, afimoxifen, used for breast cancer, or abscisic acid, a hormone present in plants.

“The battle between tumors and immune cells is ever changing and right now T lymphocytes are not capable of adapting to defeat the tumor” Emanuel Salazar-Cavazos, US National Cancer Institute

“The battle between tumors and immune cells is ever-changing and right now T lymphocytes are not capable of adapting to defeat the tumor,” says Emanuel Salazar-Cavazos, a Mexican researcher at the Laboratory of Integrative Cancer Immunology of the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda (USA) and co-author of an analysis which also publishes today Science about the new findings. “At a given moment, if a sample is taken and you see that those T lymphocytes are losing the battle, you could modify some genes to regulate a function that allows us to counteract the mechanisms that the tumor cell is using to evade the immune system,” he continues. .

A culture of bacteria to create a CAR-T therapy. Getty

This technology would allow immunotherapies such as CAR-T to be adapted to a disease as dynamic as cancer. Grégoire Altan-Bonnet, leader of the team in which Salazar works, points out that “these cells could be modified so that there are several populations, some active and others at rest, and they change their state so that there is always some active and ready to attack tumor cells. As explained by Luis Álvarez-Vallina, director of the Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Research Unit at Hospital 12 de Octubre and the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) in Madrid, this combination of switching off and on would prevent “lymphocytes from entering into exhaustion, something that happens when they act continuously. In addition, according to this researcher, it would be possible to deactivate the CAR-T if it is seen that the patient is becoming intoxicated or enhance its activity if necessary.

in the second joba team led by wendell lim, from the University of California, San Francisco (USA), used synthetic receptors to add to CAR-T cells and thus refine the timing of the attack of the improved lymphocytes. This new hook point served for the CAR-T to produce interleukin 2, a protein that triggers the immune attack, but only when there was direct contact with the tumor cells. On the one hand, this technology reduced the collateral damage of the immunological bombardment, and on the other, it made it possible to overcome the immunosuppressive environment that protects solid tumors and reduced their size in the mice that serve as models.

Upcoming Clinical Trials

The combination of these techniques, if in the end they also work in humans, will be a way of adapting therapies to a disease as dynamic as cancer, maintaining immune activity over time, intensifying it when necessary and directing it only to the points where the tumor is damaged without injuring the patient. Lim explains that they are already “planning to use this technology in clinical trials” and preparing to “try to start in a year or two.” Kalil notes that they haven’t taken the technology to human trials yet, but they plan to do so in the future and there are biotech companies who are also developing similar technologies to bring to market. Wilson Wong, one of the study’s co-authors, is a co-founder of Senti Biosciences, one of those companies.

In addition to the technical problems, for these types of treatments to reach many people, they must overcome the cost of producing them. Now, CAR-T therapies cost hundreds of thousands of euros and the addition of synthetic biology is not going to make them cheaper in the short term. In the long run, Altan-Bonnet says, it could do it: “One of the big problems with CAR-Ts is that you have to do a lot of them, because they have weak activity. With the technology that we have seen in these articles, the quality could be improved and, perhaps, it would not be necessary to produce as many and that would make the process cheaper”.

As was observed during the coronavirus crisis, the accumulation of knowledge and the possibility of combining disciplines in the search for medical solutions can achieve objectives in years that previously required decades. So a technology like messenger RNA, designed as a cancer vaccine, could be refocused on fighting a pandemic. Immunologists can join forces with physicists building time-saving models of testing new technologies or artificial intelligences to shorten the time between a test in laboratory mice and use in humans. In this case, Khalil explains that immune cell engineering can help “treat autoimmune diseases” and the ability to choose when a drug that is already inside the patient is activated has the potential to improve gene therapies against hormonal or liver diseases. For Lim, in addition to highlighting the possibilities offered by localized interleukin-2 release in other solid tumors, the use of cells to deliver therapies “may be useful in autoimmune, neuroinflammatory, and fibrosis diseases.”

Álvarez-Vallina believes that this type of technology will reach common patients “relatively quickly,” “with these synthetic biology technologies or other similar ones” because “CAR-T therapies work relatively well, but have limitations such as toxicities or their application to solid tumors. However, she does not see the likelihood that these advanced cell therapies will completely replace the drugs used today, such as chemotherapy or targeted drugs. “In the future there will be increasingly personalized treatment and new technologies will be incorporated, but the combination of agents will be very important, including those we use now,” she concludes.

