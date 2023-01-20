Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Judge Mans Wigen gives a press conference at the District Court in Stockholm on January 19, 2023. A verdict was reached in the case of two Swedish brothers accused of spying for Russia. © Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

A court in Stockholm sentenced two Swedish brothers to long prison terms for spying for Moscow. The judge called Russia “the greatest threat to Sweden”.

STOCKHOLM – Two Swedish brothers allegedly spied for years for the Russian Military Intelligence Service (GRU) and were arrested in 2021. The verdict was made on Thursday (January 19): A Stockholm court sentenced former Swedish secret service agent Peyman Kia (42) to life imprisonment for espionage, while his 35-year-old brother was sentenced to ten years in prison. The Swedish secret service Säpo had suspected the two of having spied for Moscow since 2011 – they are said to have obtained secret documents from Russia.

Verdict against two spies: Russia “the greatest threat to Sweden”

The convict Peyman Kia worked for the Swedish secret service Säkerhetspolisen, Säpo for short, and the military intelligence service for years. After the verdict was announced, Judge Mans Wigen said in a press conference that Kia had abused his office to help Russia, which posed “the greatest threat to Sweden”. The two Swedish brothers, who are of Iranian origin, “acquired, transmitted and disclosed information together and in collusion, illegally and for the benefit of Russia and the GRU, the disclosure of which to a foreign power could compromise Sweden’s security,” it said.

Kia obtained about 90 secret documents. His brother took over the planning of the crime, maintained contacts with the Russian secret service and sent them around 45 of the 90 documents. In return, money could have flowed from Russia to the brothers, so the assumption. However, despite evidence on USB sticks, laptops and cell phones, “some pieces of the puzzle are missing,” the court admitted. Much of the evidence, as well as the verdict’s reasoning, has not been made public for reasons of national security. A report in the British newspaper The Guardians According to the brothers, they denied the allegations and are expected to appeal the verdict.

Swedish secret service expects Russian secret service activities in the country to increase

Just a week ago, the Swedish news service Säpo warned of an increase in Russian intelligence activities in the country. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fundamentally changed the European security order and the security situation in Sweden, it said. Russia wants to get more information than before with the help of Russian citizens, institutions and companies in Sweden and with cyber attacks. Russia poses a “serious threat to Sweden’s internal security,” it said. Attacks against Sweden in the areas of energy supply, telecommunications and the transport of critical goods could also cause damage to the rest of Europe, Säpo warned.

Russian cyber attacks also play a role in the Ukraine war, with hundreds of targeted attacks just before the invasion. But Ukraine has its own cyber army, which poses major problems for Russia (bme with material from AFP/dpa).