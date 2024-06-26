The deputy head of Isprin and a representative of the owner of the research institute building were detained in Fryazino

As part of a criminal case regarding a fire at the Platan Research Institute (SRI) in Fryazino, law enforcement officers detained two suspects. Olga Vradiy, a representative of the Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Moscow Region, reported this to Lenta.ru.

We are talking about the deputy general director of the Isprin company, which has been in charge of the building since 2021, as well as a representative of the owner of the building. They are suspects under Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”).

According to investigators, the deputy head of the company, in collusion with a representative of the owner of the building, rented out the premises of the research institute, without ensuring the safety of this service. They did not monitor the technical condition of the electrical wiring and violated fire safety requirements. Presumably, it was as a result of an electrical wiring fault that the fire occurred on June 24.

Earlier it was reported that in the Moscow region investigators opened a criminal case under Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation after a fire at a research institute.

The fire in Fryazino near Moscow began on June 24. According to the latest data, six people were killed. People were suffocating and trying to find any way to escape, which is why two people fell out of the window. The fire broke out again on the evening of June 25. Then its area reached 100 square meters.