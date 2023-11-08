Hezbollah militiamen, on the 6th in Beirut (Lebanon), during a funeral. WAEL HAMZEH (EFE)

The Brazilian Federal Police arrested this Wednesday in São Paulo two people accused of preparing attacks against the interests of the Brazilian Jewish community on behalf of the Lebanese militia Hezbollah. Those arrested, whose identities have not been disclosed, are Brazilian nationals and had plans to attack “buildings of the Jewish community, including synagogues,” according to the newspaper. Or Globe citing research sources. The agents have carried out searches in eleven homes in São Paulo, Brasilia and the state of Minas Gerais, according to the official statement.

The note from the Brazilian police reports that the objective of the operation is “to interrupt preparatory acts of terrorism and obtain evidence of the possible recruitment of Brazilians to practice extremist acts in the country.” According to O Globe, There are two other arrest warrants against suspects who are in Lebanon.

The police do not detail in their note what the objectives were, how advanced the detainees’ plans were or the circumstances of the arrests. The recruiters and recruiters are accused of belonging to a terrorist organization and carrying out terrorist plans, crimes punishable by 15 years in prison in total, according to police.

Within a few hours, Israel has congratulated the Brazilian authorities and revealed that Mossad, the Israeli foreign spy service, and other foreign intelligence agencies have collaborated in the operation to “thwart a terrorist attack in Brazil planned by Hezbollah, a terrorist organization directed and financed by Iran,” according to a note from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, Reuters reports.

The operation comes as Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip turns one month old and Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian Islamist militia Hamas, and the Israeli army exchange crossfire on the border.

Israeli bombings have already killed more than 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza in retaliation for the October 7 attack, in which Hamas claimed the lives of 1,400 Israelis. In the tiny territory, 34 Palestinian-Brazilians remain trapped, whom Israel has not included for now among the citizens with dual nationality authorized to leave across the Rafah crossing towards Egypt, as hundreds of people with foreign passports have done in recent days. and Gazans seriously injured. The various efforts of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry with Israel and the US, among others, have been fruitless for the moment.

This Wednesday it was confirmed that among the fatalities of the Hamas attack that unleashed the war is a couple made up of a Chilean woman and a Spanish man who lived in a kibbutz and who were believed to have been kidnapped in the strip.

Brazil is home to a large Jewish community along with descendants of immigrants who arrived in the 20th century from present-day Lebanon.

Or Globe assures that those arrested this Wednesday are linked to a group of 11 people arrested in 2016 accused of preparing attacks against the Olympic Games that Rio de Janeiro hosted that year.

