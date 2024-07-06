On June 29, the murder of presenter Paola Salcedo, sister of soccer player Carlos Salcedo and former partner of Nicolás Vikonis, was reported. According to reports from the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (Fgjem), The woman was at the Bardum circuson the Rio Hondo highway, Huixquilucan, in San Cristobal Texcalucan.

According to the criteria of

According to preliminary information, Salcedo left the venue and went to the event parking lot. At around 8:10 pm she was attacked by two suspects, who were traveling on a motorcycle and fired several times.

Minutes after the attack, she was put into the same white van by her companions and taken to the Ángeles Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

According to international media reports, two bullets lodged in his body, while the others reached the Suburban vehicle.

Paola Salcedo Photo:Social media screenshot: Paola Salcedo Share

Two suspects arrested for the murder of Paola Salcedo: this is known

On Friday, July 5, it was learned that two alleged suspects were arrested for the murder of presenter Paola Salcedo, 33, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The arrest of those accused was made possible by the analysis of videos obtained from security cameras of municipal and state authorities. The monitoring determined a detailed record of the route taken by the motorcycle.

The Fgjem adds: “Field actions allowed us to obtain information about the vehicle and the possible identity of those involved.”

It was also learned that before being arrested, interviews were conducted with witnesses and relatives of the victim.

According to the Mexican media ‘N+’, The suspects were transferred to the Tlalnepantla Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center.

So far, investigations indicate that it was an attempted robbery; however, investigations are continuing to clarify the facts surrounding the murder of the presenter.

More news in EL TIEMPO

CAMILA SANCHEZ FAJARDO

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME