Dubai Police managed to arrest two Europeans accused of stealing expensive jewelry from a jewelry store within 12 hours of committing their crime, using unique methods of disguise and camouflage, including eyeglasses, wigs, and different clothes and to hide their faces.

The Dubai Police General Command confirmed that the details of the incident were due to receiving a report from the Command and Control Center stating that a jewelry store had been robbed. It turned out that the robbery were two people who hid their faces by wearing masks and hats to hide the entire face, and that they took several methods of camouflage.

The two defendants entered a building under construction and disguised themselves and went out to carry out their crime, using simple tools that did not make sounds, to break the lock of the display facade and take out the jewelry without drawing attention to them, and fled from the scene of the accident.

She added that inferences were collected, fingerprints were collected, and the criminals were tracked, and while tracking their movements, it was found that they entered a building under construction, changed their clothes completely, and left shoes, clothes, and camouflage tools in a landfill for construction waste, and left for a hotel, where a paper was found in their room. They were torn in the trash with the crime plot, and then they went to the airport, where they were arrested on the plane, and jewelry was found in one of them’s bag, and the tools of the crime were found in their possession.



