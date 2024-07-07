Juarez City.- Two alleged carjackers were arrested by municipal police after several minutes of pursuit, from Plutarco Elías Calles and Paseo Triunfo de la República avenues to the Francisco Villa neighborhood, this morning.

Police from the University District noticed that two men traveling in a black Dodge Charger with Texas license plates TRH1155 stole a gray Jeep from a family who was in the parking lot of a pharmacy, and then escaped at full speed towards the west of the city.

The preventive agents asked for support from the Central District police and the probable thieves were caught when they tried to hide in a house located on Nardos Street in the Francisco Villa neighborhood.

The detainees and the vehicles were taken to the Universidad station.