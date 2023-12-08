Last Wednesday, a helicopter fell in the Essequibo area in Guyana, leaving five soldiers dead and two survivors. This Friday, the survivors were rescued.

The soldiers were treated by doctors at a local airfield, the Guyana Defense Force reported.

The two soldiers who survived the accident, according to information from the military, were identified as Lieutenant Colonel Andio Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Jackson.

It should be remembered that the seven Guyanese soldiers were heading three days ago in a Bell 412 helicopter to visit troops near the border with Venezuela. The aircraft disappeared in the morning hours about 48 kilometers from its destination.

Due to the bad weather last Wednesday, it could not be carried out on Wednesday and was resumed last Thursday, when the rescue teams saw two people alive.

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, who piloted the helicopter, died in the air accident; Colonel Michael Shahoud, commander of the First Infantry Battalion; Lt. Col. Sean Welcome; retired Brigadier General Gary Beaton and Sergeant Jason Khan.

This plane accident coincided with the tension between Guyana and Venezuela due to the territorial dispute they maintain over the Essequibo region.

The President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, assured that “the magnitude of this loss is immeasurable” for the country and for the Guyana Defense Force.

“My heart aches and drowns with sadness at the tragic loss of some of our best men in uniform,” he lamented in a statement.

The accident hypotheses

The helicopter had departed from the Ayanganna Base, in western Guyana, at 09:23 local time (13:23 GMT) on Wednesday, with three crew members and four passengers.

At 11:20 local time (15:20 GMT), the ship sent an emergency alert in the Arau area, western Guyana.

Kaieteur Falls, in the disputed area, known to Venezuelans as Guyana Esequiba.

The Chief of Staff of the Defense Force, Omar Khan, explained that the helicopter landed in Olive Creek to refuel, but after taking off, communication was lost.

According to Khan, the emergency alert allegedly indicates that the helicopter crashed, fell heavily or may have been manually tampered with by a crew member.

