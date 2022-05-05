In the coming weeks, PSG will begin planning for the next season in a summer that is anticipated to be quite intense in terms of movements. One of the objectives of the Parisian board is to strengthen the midfield, one of the weak points of the team in recent years and that could culminate in the signing of a midfielder who makes an important qualitative leap.

According to information from Le Parisien, PSG’s priority targets remain Pogba and Tchouaméni. The former has not privately hidden his desire to sign for the current Ligue 1 champion, but the continuous injuries that he has suffered in recent years and the fact that he does not have a quota for a player trained in France for the Champions list (he signed for United at the age of 16), are triggers that could rule out his incorporation.

Regarding Tchouaméni, PSG does not start with an advantage in the signing of the still AS Monaco player. The midfielder wants to play abroad and teams like Real Madrid, Chelsea or Liverpool are better positioned than the Parisians to sign him. In addition, the Monegasque team would demand more money from PSG for being a direct rival in Ligue 1, which further complicates the operation.

The newspaper Le Parisien evokes two surprise candidates for the PSG midfield. The first is Khephren Thuram, young son of Lilian Thuram and who is having an extraordinary season at Nice. The second is Seko Fofana, a 27-year-old Lens midfielder who, although he has not yet played in a major European, his two years in the north of France have established him as one of the best midfielders in the French championship, contributing physique, grit, technique and medium-distance shooting. Nicolo Barella or Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are other names that are also in the chamber as future prospects for PSG.