Two Sundays after the coup acts that destroyed the buildings of the Three Powers, in Brasília, practically half of the extremists who were detained by the police forces are no longer detained in prison.

THE Estadão carried out a survey taking into account the total number of registered detainees, those that remain in effect and those who had exit authorizations with the use of an electronic ankle bracelet, in addition to the first releases made without prior depositions, that is, without taking the “ hearings” by the Federal Police.

After the acts of January 8, 1,984 people were detained by the police forces, including the coup plotters arrested in the act in Praça dos Três Poderes and those who had already moved to the camp in front of the Army Headquarters.

Today, of this total, 1,030 remain in the cells of the Papuda Penitentiary Complex and in the Women’s Penitentiary, the “hive” of the Federal District, that is, another 954 people have already been released.

The balance is based on official information from the Corregedoria Nacional de Justiça and the Penitentiary Secretariat of the Federal District. According to the data, 355 people went through the Federal Police screening and were sent to the penitentiaries, but have already left the cells and gone home, using electronic anklets. This number, which has been increasing, will be updated in the coming days.

Another 599 people were released between the 8th and 11th of January, without going through court hearings, due to “humanitarian issues”. This first group, whose information was collected by the police, includes the elderly, people with health problems, mothers with children and others living on the streets.

Among the 1,030 people who remain imprisoned in Brasília, 658 are men and are in Papuda. In the hive there are 372 women until the afternoon of this Sunday, the 22nd.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes decreed that those who are released with the use of electronic anklets are prohibited from using social networks. It also determined the cancellation of passports and the suspension of carrying a weapon and “registration certificates to carry out firearms collection activities, sport shooting and hunting”.

The first releases with anklets began to take place this Thursday, the 19th, according to information from the DF Penitentiary Secretariat. Each piece of equipment takes about an hour to complete the installation, because it needs to go through tests and checks.

As revealed by Estadãothe Public Defender of the Federal District (DPDF) and the Public Defender of the Union (DPU), bodies that provide free defense services to detainees, will submit a request for coup plotters who are imprisoned in DF penitentiaries to be transferred to their States of origin.

This request has already been the subject of conversation with the Penitentiary Secretariat of the DF and that a document must be formalized in the coming days. The measure should focus on scammers who have already gone through a custody hearing, that is, they have already given testimony with their defenses to the judge, and who had their preventive detention decreed. This final decision has been given by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes.

Report published on Thursday, 19, by Estadão it also revealed the details of the scammers’ routine since they arrived at the premises of the Penitentiary Complex of Papuda, in the case of men, and of the Feminine Penitentiary of the Federal District, the “hive”, intended for women. The cells, which usually have an average of eight beds, are full and there is not enough room for everyone. In the women’s prison, there are cells with twice the capacity: up to 16 women in the same space. For men, some have 22 men. The way is to throw the thin mattress on the floor and look for a corner to accommodate.

Day to day life includes baths in a cold shower, nights on a thin mattress thrown on the floor and the bad smell that escapes from the bathrooms, with “Turkish vases” on the floor, a hole in the ground that forces the prisoner to squat down to use them. it.

Transfer requests are already a reality in the prison system and the current volume of unanswered requests gives an idea of ​​the difficulty of doing this job. Today there are 140 requests for the transfer of prisoners prior to the coup plotters, which have already been analyzed by judges and have been approved. In practice, however, this queue did not move and all remain in the federal capital’s jails.