A serious double attack in the Iraqi capital Baghdad killed at least 28 people and injured more than 70 others on Thursday. This is what the head of civil defense, Kadhim Buhan, told journalists after the attack.

Army spokesman Jahia Rasul said the two assassins blew themselves up during a chase with security forces in a marketplace. In fact, in the Bab al-Sharki district in the city center, no one initially confessed.

Videos of the moments after the explosions showed several dead and injured lying in a market square. Rescuers looked after the victims. There were puddles of blood on the floor.

It was the worst suicide attack in Iraq in more than a year. The country is still suffering from the effects of the fight against the Sunni terrorist militia Islamic State (IS), which ruled large areas in northern and western Iraq between 2014 and 2017. One of the most serious attacks in recent years occurred in January 2018 when two assassins killed 38 people in a busy market square in Baghdad.

The Iraqi security forces were able to militarily defeat IS with international support – especially the USA. Terrorist cells are still active and regularly carry out attacks. In Baghdad there have also been repeated rocket attacks in recent months, including against Iraqi military bases that are used by US troops. Mostly local militias are behind this, some of which are supported by neighboring Iran. (dpa)