In total, the two vessels carried almost four tons of cocaine | Photo: Disclosure/Armed Forces of Ecuador

A joint operation by the governments of Colombia and Ecuador this weekend identified two submarines loaded with drugs transiting their territories. According to the authorities involved in the case, together, the two semi-submersibles carried almost four tons of narcotics.

A first submarine was located on Saturday (20), by the Armed Forces of Ecuador, who announced the seizure of the vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approximately 60 kilometers off the coast of Esmeraldas, northwest of Ecuador, with almost three tons of cocaine.

A second submersible was intercepted this Sunday (21), by the Colombian Navy, near the port of Buenaventura, in the western region of the country, also in the Pacific. The vessel was transporting 795 kilos of cocaine and in both episodes, six people who were crewing the equipment were detained.

The operations of the Armed Forces of both countries were intensified after a Public Security crisis hit Ecuador this month and put the borders with other territories in the region at risk. Both Colombia and Ecuador are prominent countries in the international market linked to drug trafficking.