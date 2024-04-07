Theater makers always give something like that answer when you ask them what they aim for with their work, but rarely does a performance really succeed: that you experience the world afterwards with a new, or sharpened, consciousness. We're all alone in this together by Kim Karssen succeeds. When you step outside and, for example, take the subway, you suddenly see how ostentatiously fellow travelers play out their stereotypical gender roles.

Theater We're all alone in this together. By: Kim Karssen / Frascati Productions. With: Kim Karssen and Elias De Bruyne. Seen: April 5 in Frascati, Amsterdam. On display until December 6, 2024. Info: frascatitheater.nl

We are looking at a stage-within-a-stage, with a black and white checkered floor and two concrete walls on top. Karssen appears in the crack between those walls, as a clown. White powdered face, eyebrow arches halfway down the forehead, orange wig, large collar with ruffles. The followspot puts her in full light, it scares her, and she's gone again.

Clown number two, Elias De Bruyne, has a silhouette, with his leggings and broad-shouldered jacket, a tight hood over his head, somewhat reminiscent of the character Gru, from the animated film Despicable Me (2010). He carries an umbrella with him, which seems to give him toughness, but he is so aware of the thing that it mainly gets in his way.

The two clowns, the male and the female, put on gray clothes over their costumes and step into oversized adult shoes. And so, dressed as adults, they go on a date; they go out for dinner, hold each other's hands for the first time, dance together in a club. Discomfort everywhere, as is the case with dates. He does his best to appear braver and tougher than he is and occasionally goes off the rails, she proves docile and tolerates all his uncomfortable and sometimes downright aggressive fits. In this way we see our own behavior dictated by gender roles reflected in these innocent beings. Gradually, the physical advances of this male creature gradually shift from awkward to unpleasant to way over the line.

The clowns, dressed for their date. Photo Bas de Brouwer

In passing, all kinds of references to classic clown songs pass by. The act with Slava Polunin's coat, in which the lonely clown puts his own arm through a coat and hugs himself. Oleg Popov's beautiful, poetic routine, in which he wants to grab the light and ends up sweeping it into his bag. A rope ladder. A gigantic hand. Tricks; the red flower that breaks and rises again. All that in this story of the two lovers desperately seeking rapprochement.

The reason so many people don't like clowns is because there are so many bad clowns. A good clown is vulnerable like a child, and knows how to touch because there is a child in every adult. Karssen and De Bruyne are beautiful clowns. Karssen's transformation in particular is technically sublime. They manage to reach that frequency where something is witty, touching and sad at the same time. Their play is about a vulnerability in us.

Gaslighting

A change of register follows, after which we see on yet another level how gender inequality automatically follows from the attempt to conform to gender roles. It's smart, it's wry and, despite the serious subject matter, it's terribly funny.

We see how the woman goes to impossible lengths to both please and be heard. We see in detail how it can happen that a man genuinely does not understand that he is going too far, because the woman offers no resistance, which in turn is because that would be diametrically opposed to the compliance that is at the core of her moral compass. We get a poignant and hilarious case of this gaslighting presented. Without judgement, Karssen and De Bruyne, through their clowns, show the gap between 'man' and 'woman'; how different are the regulations they conform to. The miscommunication. The misogyny that underlies stereotypical masculinity.

Afterwards, in the metro, images from the performance automatically slide over the passengers. The submissive smiling girl, the man sitting broadly, the woman who gently apologizes when a boy accidentally bumps into her. The discomfort, the poses, the awkwardness. We are all clowns dressed up as humans, is what resonates here. But maybe we're not even ready for a new costume?

