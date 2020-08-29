Two Russian Su-27 fighters flew into the air over the Baltic Sea to intercept the US Air Force B-52N strategic bomber, writes RIA News…

It is clarified that the crews of the Russian fighters approached a safe distance to the air object and identified it as the US Air Force B-52H strategic bomber. After the American military aircraft turned around, the Su-27s safely returned to their home base.

It is emphasized that the US plane did not violate the state border of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, a Su-27 fighter took off to intercept an American reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea.

Prior to this, three reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force, the Swedish Air Force and the German Navy were trying to approach the Russian border. They were intercepted by a Russian fighter.