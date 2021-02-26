Two students in the twelfth grade, Ruqaya Hamza Malafji and Marwa Saeed Al Falasi, came up with a method for generating electrical energy from the heat of the atmosphere, whether in hot or cold places, by using a thermal conductor device, which is a device available in the market, and by making some technical adjustments to it. It can generate energy from the difference between soil and air temperature. The student Ruqaya Hamza Malafji explained to “Emirates Today” the method of producing electrical energy by means of thermal conductors, that the device consists of two layers, one of which is placed on the sand (the ground) and the electrons move inside it due to the temperature of the soil. It leads to power generation by thermocouples, when two different degrees of heat meet inside the device.

She pointed out that the technology used to generate electrical energy from heat is used in refrigerators, where the low temperature produces cold when it is supplied with electricity, and in our project we use this technology in reverse.

She pointed out that the device is inexpensive and can be developed so that it can be used at home, and to charge phones and electronic devices, without the need for electrical wires, noting that it is environmentally friendly.

She stated that she and her colleague, Marwa, conducted experiments on the electric power generator project from the temperature, under the supervision of the school teacher Magdy Zaki, and it proved its effectiveness.





