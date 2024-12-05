Two students have been injured and an alleged gunman has died in a shooting at an elementary school in a northern California city Wednesday afternoon, the Butte County Department reported.

The incident occurred after 1:00 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) at the Feather River Adventist school in the city of Oroville, located north of Sacramento, the capital of California.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said they received several calls to emergency services about a shooting at the elementary school, according to information cited by television station KCRA.

When police officers arrived on campus they found a man believed to be the shooter with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also found two students with gunshot wounds, the victims were not identified nor their age revealed.

The students were taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter, but their health conditions were not disclosed.

The school was closed for security while the investigation is being carried out and the children have been taken to a nearby church where they will be reunited with their parents.

Honea told the television station that initially The shooter is not believed to have a connection to the school. and that they will reveal more details as the investigation progresses.