The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Murcia has once again stood out in the ‘top ten’ of the Internal Resident Physician (MIR) exams. Two students from that faculty have managed to place themselves among the top ten in Spain with their scores on the complex exam. The student Adrián Gallego has stayed in the fifth best place out of the more than 14,400 students from all over Spain who appeared for the tests. His partner Nicolás Rodríguez has achieved eighth place. In addition, five other students from the Faculty of Medicine are among the top one hundred.

The 14,425 medical graduates from all over Spain who took the exam competed for one of the 7,989 places of residence in the hospitals of the National Health System. After a six-year career, medical graduates have to pass the MIR exam, a very competitive test that opens the doors to specialization. Depending on their position in the ‘ranking’, doctors can choose specialty and hospital.