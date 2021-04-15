They have done it again. The graduates of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Murcia (UMU) have placed with their excellent marks in the ‘top ten’ of the Internal Resident Physician (MIR) exams. Adrián Gallego It has been in the fifth best position in the classification that orders the marks of the more than 14,400 students from all over Spain who took the tests. Your partner Nicolas Rodriguez has achieved eighth place. In addition, six other students from the UMU Faculty of Medicine are among the top hundred.

The success of the Medicine students has been shared by the students of the Faculty of Chemistry, who have taken the almost complete podium of the national tests. Murcian biochemistry Paula Izquierdo Martínez and Ana Cerón Moreno, both from the University of Murcia, have obtained the first and second place in the national test of the QIR. Murcian graduates have achieved no less than 11 of the 22 places that came out in opposition.

In addition, they have left the table in a year that could not have been more complicated for medical students. «We finished fourth with interrupted rotations and final degree work ‘online’. The pandemic has been a test for everyone, “admits Adrián Gallego, number five in the very extensive MIR classification, and still hesitant about the specialty and hospital he will choose. “Cardiology, Neurology, Anesthesia … I debate between the three,” says the young aquiline, who takes away merit despite embroidering the exam: he answered 155 questions correctly and had 20 failures, which gives a score of 98.99 . From a gardener father and administrative assistant mother, Adrián Gallego will be the first doctor in his proud family.

Another six students from the University of Murcia are among the hundred best marks in the exam, to which more than 14,400 were presented



Like Gallego, the number 8 of the national MIR, Nicolás Rodríguez, has been trained in public education. «At the San Antonio school and at the Cañada de las Eras de Molina institute. From there to the UMU », he reviews« very satisfied »with the training received at the public university. With the doors of all hospitals and specialties wide open, Nicolás is clear that Neurology will be his path. “I don’t know yet where, in Madrid, Barcelona … I’ll decide when I visit the hospitals,” he says after months studying “from eight to eight; I used to cut to play sports, if it’s not counterproductive, “says the resident doctor, who has been fascinated with neuroscience since he was a child. The pandemic, a real-time litmus test for the vocation, has strengthened their resolve. «I saw that I was on the right track. The only thing that annoyed me a bit is that he caught us in limbo, still without graduating, and we couldn’t participate.

The 14,425 medical graduates from all over Spain who took the exam competed in the exams for one of the 7,989 places of residence in the hospitals of the National Health System. In addition to the eight UMU students who have placed in the top one hundred, there are dozens who are among the top thousand. “The results are very good,” admitted this Thursday the dean of the faculty, Carmen Robles.

The UCAM highlighted that 95% of the students of the Catholic University “have passed this exam, a rate similar to that of previous editions, which is allowing most of them to choose the specialty they want.” Jerónimo Lajara, dean of the UCAM faculty, stressed that “we are very happy to maintain these excellent results.”

The best student of the QIR of all Spain, the Murcian Paula Izquierdo, did not finish believing the result yesterday. «It turned out very well, but I didn’t know how much. I’m still a little surprised. The UMU graduate in Biochemistry prepared the tests, like her other ten colleagues who have achieved one of the 22 places, in the course organized by the Official College of Chemists of Murcia in collaboration with the Faculty of Chemistry of the UMU. The national number two, also from Murcia, is the Murcian Ana Cerón Moreno.