Two students have devised a way to write hidden messages that only the sender and recipient can recognize, in order to protect information that their owners wish to withhold from others.

This method can be used in banking messages to ensure that bank customers’ information is protected from theft.

The project supervisor, Muhammad Hamdi Mandil, told Emirates Today that the idea of ​​the hidden messages project, which was completed by the students Hamdan Muhammad and Thani Salem, from the Al-Munai School, is a pun or (steganography) or concealment of information, based on the art and science of writing hidden messages. in such a way that no one, except the sender and recipient concerned, can suspect its existence.

He explained that the way to implement it depends on hiding the messages inside images that are seen normally, and it is not possible to suspect that there is a hidden message inside them, such as images of the moon, trees, etc., and the hidden message may be a text or an image that is inserted into a fake image (a cover image), and then Those who see it are delusional that it is an ordinary picture.

Regarding the reason for implementing the project, he stated that in many cases there is an urgent need to send messages under the heading “top secret”, but in the normal way they may fall into the hands of someone who is not targeted by them, so he can see their content, including bank accounts, and others, and therefore The method of hidden messages through pictures is the perfect solution to keep information confidential.

He pointed out that the two students completed the Hidden Messages project within three months, and participated in it in the National Festival of Science, Technology and Innovation, which was recently organized by the Ministry of Education at Expo 2020 Dubai.