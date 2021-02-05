Two students at the Applied Sciences High School in Falaj Al Mualla in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain have developed an ironing machine, to become a smart machine that automatically adjusts the ironing temperature, to keep the clothes from damage or burning.

The teacher at the school, Eng. Bahaa Salih, said that he supervised the project in cooperation with Engineer Mr. Mustafa, explaining that “clothes and tissues are generally damaged during the ironing process, due to the wrong setting of the heat meter in the ironing machine, which causes material losses and embarrassment for the users of this machine. ».

He added, “The two students, Fatima Rashid, and Bakhita Abdullah, who are students of the twelfth grade, were able to find a solution to this problem by developing and building an intelligent system to control the temperature of the ironing machine automatically.”

He pointed out that the smart system is able to identify the type of fabric of the target clothes for ironing, whether it is cotton, silk or otherwise, and then the machine automatically determines the appropriate temperature for ironing, through a microprocessor connected to the ironing machine.

Saleh mentioned that the user directs the indicator installed in the ironing machine to the “tick” mark attached to the garment, which includes the type of clothing and the required temperature for ironing, so that the sensor can read the type of material the clothing is made of, and set the appropriate temperature automatically.

He pointed out that the machine is characterized by ease of use, its low price, which does not exceed 200 dirhams, in addition to its ease of maintenance. It also works on self-energy, because it is equipped with a continuous power source, sensor, and processor «Arduino».





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

