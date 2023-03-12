Two students from Dubai National School designed a smart application for secure communication between health facilities, to provide patient data in them, so that he does not have to re-run medical examinations he conducted in a health facility, once he moves for treatment in another facility, to ensure a better healthy life.

The application project supervisor, Raghad Muhammad Al-Faisal, told «Emirates Today» that the presence of a large number of health facilities in the country, including hospitals, clinics and health care centers, whether governmental or private, may cause a lack of communication between them through a unified communication channel (system unified) in deteriorating disease, exacerbating syndromes, and ending up with redundant medical tests and examinations, which means spending more money, spending more time.

She added that the project, which was implemented by the two students, Muhammad Alaa Badranah, and Hussein Al-Tahri, is a digital platform that aims to enable hospitals to communicate about their patients, without losing any patient among them, as the application provides immediate access to radiology images and medical records, and skipping redundant examinations. and establishing connections between hospitals and clinics in the country.

Al-Faisal added, “The project seeks to contribute to achieving a healthy life and promoting well-being for all ages, not only in the Emirates, but in the Gulf region and all over the world.”

The project aims to create a better medical life by communicating with health care centers as one unit in the country, and supporting the UAE’s efforts by calling for healthy work and improving life.

She pointed out that the project team participated in the National Festival of Science, Technology and Innovation, which was recently organized by the Ministry of Education at the Festival Arena in Dubai, and was praised by the jury of the projects participating in the festival.