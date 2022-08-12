Two students from Al Kamal American International School – Helwan Branch in Sharjah have created environmentally friendly solar cells, made from recycling old electronic devices, to produce electricity.

The solar cell project was implemented by the two students, Maryam Ali Al-Bannai and Maryam Afzal, under the supervision of the head of the Innovation Center at the school, Ayman Al-Baz, and they participated in the project in the Emirates Young Scientist Competition within the Science, Technology and Innovation Festival organized by the Ministry of Education, lastly, at Expo 2020 Dubai, and the project team won Certificates of Excellence and Excellence.

Ayman Al-Baz explained to “Emirates Today” the idea of ​​the project, which is based on the manufacture of solar cells with a good idea so that they are used in the production of electric current, and are characterized by the fact that they produce high electrical voltage in small areas, in addition to the possibility of maintaining the panels by replacing parts that are damaged in the circuit.

He added that the team was inspired by the idea of ​​the project inside the laboratory when they were using some LED lamps, where the team proposed the idea of ​​using the lamps in reverse, from using electrical energy to generate light signals, and then the team assembled a large number of parts of the old devices with the help of school students, for the team to work to be recycled.

Al-Baz indicated that the team worked on separating the parts required for the project from the old devices that the students had collected, then experiments were conducted in the school laboratory on the project’s prototype, and the results were outstanding.

Al-Baz stated that the project achieves several benefits, the most important of which is obtaining a cell that produces the same desired electrical efforts with an increase in the intensity of the current, pointing out that the team recommends that their idea be supported by the Ministry of Education to circulate it to schools to become environmentally friendly.