Two students at Sakina Bint Al Hussein Secondary Education School for Girls created “cream” from natural ingredients to protect the skin from sunlight, through a study on the efficacy of the beetroot plant in preserving the skin.

The student, Labana Mahmoud Doudi, told “Emirates Today” that she and her colleague Mahra Mohammed Aziz participated in the work of the project “The effect of beetroot on protecting the skin from sunlight,” explaining that they extracted the formula from beetroot juice, “glycerin” and some vitamins.

She stated that “beetroot”, which contains an antioxidant composition, is abundant in a desert environment, such as the environment of the United Arab Emirates, and that residents of these environments are exposed to sunlight more than other residents of other environments, and then extracting the composition from the beetroot plant was to help prevent The effect of ultraviolet rays on the skin.

She pointed out that she was inspired by the idea of ​​the project from her personal experiences, as the sun’s rays always affect her greatly, so she thought with her skilled classmate, under the supervision of their teacher at school, Siham Muhammad Ibrahim, in finding a “cream” that protects human skin from the harmful rays of the sun, and that it be from natural materials even It does not have side effects on the person using it.

She indicated that the project was praised by the jury of the projects participating in the Science, Technology and Innovation Festival organized by the Ministry of Education last year.





