Two students from Ruqaya Secondary School prepared a research paper on the use of “nanotechnology” to increase soil fertility, to contribute to the expansion of arable land in the UAE.

The student, Fatima Ibrahim Al-Mazmi, told Emirates Today that she participated, with her colleague Sumaya Ahmed Abdo Muhammad, in completing the research, under the supervision of teacher Lubna Khattak Muhammad Kashif, to participate in the National Festival of Science, Technology and Innovation NSTI, organized by the Ministry of Education, in « Dubai Expo » finally.

She stated that the idea of ​​the project was inspired by the state’s keenness on agriculture, which is a vital sector that contributes to the prosperity of other sectors, adding: “Our project took the sustainable development goals into account, because the percentage of fruit production will increase, if it is implemented, and then the import of many products will decrease.” agricultural ».

Al-Mazmi pointed out that the research revolves around the use of nanotechnology, explaining that she and her colleague used small particles, which are considered environmentally friendly fertilizers, through technology, which contributed to accelerating its spread in the soil and its absorption.

She indicated that the new material was not exposed to any radiation or heat, but work was carried out on it at room temperature.

And she continued, “It took us three months to get this result, and we received great support from the school administration, in addition to encouragement from our families.”