Two female students from Al-Salama School for the second cycle and secondary education suggested conducting more research on the use of ozone gas (active oxygen) in treating hypoxia in the human body, especially in cases of infection with the “Corona” virus.

The two students, Salama Muhammad Al Shamsi and Sama Ikrami Rashid, under the supervision of their teacher, Manal Muhammad Abdelnabi, conducted research on the use of ozone gas in the treatment of hypoxia in the body, as many references proved that the use of ozone gas in specific proportions by specialists, and injecting the patient with it, activates The cells of the body by increasing the percentage of oxygen available to them, and converting it to the optimal position, which reduces the effect of the virus on the lung.

In a presentation they presented for their project, “Treatment of hypoxia using ozone gas”, at the National Festival of Science, Technology and Innovation, organized by the Ministry of Education at Expo 2020 Dubai, the two students explained that “providing the patient with ozone gas can be through drinking water treated with ozone gas. ».

They stated that they had concluded through their research that the use of ozone gas in treatment has been known to many countries for a long time, and this research has proven that ozone therapy is useful in treating influenza and new viruses.

The participation of the two students with their project in the festival was among the best 100 student projects from schools and universities in the country, to compete for the “Young Scientist” award.