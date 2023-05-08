Crotone earthquake today: magnitude, epicenter and latest news

EARTHQUAKE TODAY CROTONE – Two strong earthquakes occurred today, Monday 8 May 2023, in Crotone and its province. The first at 16.29, magnitude 3.0 with epicenter 5 kilometers south of Crotone with geographical coordinates (lat, lon) 39.0380, 17.1380 at a depth of 25 km; the second – stronger – of magnitude 3.4 took place in the same area at 16:35 with geographical coordinates (lat, lon) 39.0390, 17.1260 at a depth of 30 kilometers.

