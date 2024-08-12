The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has specified two steps that the person who brings in a support worker to work for him must take, in the event that the support worker stops working without an excuse, provided that the employer is committed to providing the requirements stipulated in the law.

The Ministry stressed that all the procedures it puts in place to regulate the labour relationship between the worker and the employer come within the context of protecting the rights of both parties.

The Ministry stated that the first step that the employer takes if the domestic worker stops working for him, without a legitimate excuse or reason, is to file a report through more than one means, either through the Ministry’s application, its website, or at the recruitment center.

The second step is for the employer to ensure that the report he submitted reaches the Ministry within five days from the date of the worker’s absence from work.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation shall make a “final decision” in the disputes submitted to it and related to the two parties to the employment relationship for domestic workers and their recruitment offices, if the value of the claim in dispute is AED 50,000 or less, and these decisions shall be deemed “final executive decisions.”