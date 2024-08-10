On Thursday, Al-Ahly won 1-0 against host Smouha, scored by Mohamed Magdy Afsha in the last minute, in the Egyptian Premier League final.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Al-Ahly’s historical captain, Wael Gomaa, told Sky News Arabia that Al-Ahly’s winning of the title “did not come by chance, but all the players made a tremendous effort. There was also a very special organization from the technical staff throughout a difficult and arduous season.”

The former Egyptian defensive rock added that winning championships comes for many reasons, the most important of which is that “the club’s board of directors is united, led by a big star, Captain Mahmoud El Khatib, who knows all the details of the game with his well-known history.”

Gomaa continued, explaining the reasons for Al-Ahly’s distinction, which are: “The council’s contracting with big stars who are able to make a difference against any competitor, such as the deal with Palestinian star Wissam Abu Ali and Imam Ashour, and before them Marawan Attia and others.”

Jumaa praised “Al-Ahly players and the physical qualification in particular, which maintained the players’ fitness in perhaps the longest football season in the world.”

He praised “coach Marcel Koller for the rotation process in the participation of players in the matches.”

Jumaa advised coach Kohler to “give the main players a complete rest, and complete the rest of the matches with the young players who are looking forward to the opportunity to participate and present their credentials in the team.”

For his part, Alaa Hasballah, the former star of the Egyptian national team and captain of Tersana Club, attributed Al-Ahly’s winning of the title again to “the character of the team that is always looking for championships, and most importantly, the presence of substitutes at the level of the main players,” noting that “the league is a long and arduous tournament, and requires patience and suitable substitutes to compensate for the absence of the main players, whether due to injuries or expulsion.”

Hasaballah believes that “Al-Ahly’s character in these years has not changed from the years of its confrontations 20 years ago, especially with regard to the high spirit of the players, which is a basic characteristic in all generations of Al-Ahly.”

Speaking about the reasons behind Al-Ahly’s brilliance, Hasaballah also referred to “the great support from the boards of directors for the players, and the lack of accountability for any coach until after the end of the season, except in exceptional cases.”