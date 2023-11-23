Two stars for Disney’s Wish: a magic-less grab bag full of fairytale clichés

reviewAfter countless remakes of classics from its own stable, Disney finally presents another fresh animated film. Although, fresh? To celebrate its own 100th anniversary, the fairy tale factory decided to Wish (now in theaters) filled with references to beloved evergreens such as Beauty and the Beast, Peter Pan and Bambi. If you strip that away, you’re left with a rather confusing and magic-less Disney snack.
Gudo Tienhooven
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#stars #Disneys #magicless #grab #bag #full #fairytale #clichés