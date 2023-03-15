The only thing that has distracted the Argentines this week from waiting for rain to bury the heat wave has been the world champion team. The team led by Lionel Messi has two friendlies scheduled to celebrate the title won last December in Qatar, and ticket sales have the country in suspense. Argentina will play against Panama on March 23 in Buenos Aires and on March 28 in the city of Santiago del Estero against the Curacao team. The expectation already seems uncontrollable: Argentines have resorted en masse to registering on an unknown page for online sales and, according to the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), 131,537 people have tried to get press credentials to watch the game. in Buenos Aires. Almost double the capacity of the River Plate stadium, where the team will face Panama.

Ticket sales will begin this Thursday, and the announced price is double that of the last time the team played in Buenos Aires. Since March 2022, when Argentina said goodbye to the qualifiers against Venezuela, the country has registered an inflation of 102.5%. Tickets will cost between 35 and 250 dollars at the official exchange rate, but Argentines have gotten used to selling out any show despite the crisis.

Messi and company will not be able to settle in River Plate for a couple of weeks like the British band Coldplay, who played ten concerts for half a million people last November, so the unique opportunity to see the world champions in the capital has put children awake in front of the computer and their parents to do the math. The main newspapers and television channels in the country have turned these days into tutorials on how to buy tickets: have a user registered on the page before buying, avoid falling into the anxiety of refreshing the page or waiting for the specific time to enter.. .

But the real headache will be ensuring the safety of the players. The image of the city of Buenos Aires collapsed by millions of people when the team arrived in the country with the World Cup on December 20 should torment the authorities these nights. That day, when the attempt to bring the team closer to the city center on a bus was frustrated, the players ended up flying over the tide of people in a helicopter. Their arrival in Buenos Aires the night before had already been chaotic: a crowd went to receive them at the AFA premises in Ezeiza, just 10 minutes from the city’s airport, and the highway collapsed.

For next Thursday’s game it will be different: the players will arrive in separate groups from their different teams, but the problem will be getting from the AFA concentration in Ezeiza, on the southwestern outskirts of Buenos Aires, to the River Plate stadium, in the northeast of the city. Some local media speculate on the possibility that the Argentine players must leave the concentration without notice and at dawn or sleep that night in the same stadium. Nobody has said anything yet what the players from Panama will do.

