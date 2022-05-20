Home page World

Kathrin Reikowski, Katharina Haase

Two phenomena in one night: On May 16, 2022, the blood moon also appeared during a total lunar eclipse.

Update from May 16, 6:15 a.m.: Today was the first total lunar eclipse of 2022. In Germany, this was barely visible, since the beginning of the early morning light made the spectacle invisible to the naked eye. The US space agency Nasa started a live stream at 5 a.m. German time.

During the total as well as the partial lunar eclipse, the moon covered by the earth’s shadow shines in reddish, sometimes only in pale colors. According to the German Weather Service on Sunday, the chances of a clear view in the east from the Baltic Sea to the Ore Mountains and in large parts of Bavaria were good on Monday morning.

In fact, some German observers also managed to take impressive pictures of the blood moon.

At 6:15 a.m. the total lunar eclipse reached its maximum. At 06:53 the total phase ends and turns into a partial lunar eclipse. The partial lunar eclipse ended at 07:55.

The next total lunar eclipse is expected to take place in the night from November 7th to 8th, 2022. However, this will not be visible from Earth in southern and western Europe. If you want to observe the blood moon with the naked eye in Germany, you have to wait until March 2025.

First report from May 15th

Munich – The total lunar eclipse has fascinated mankind for centuries. An omen of doom, or – in spiritual terms – negative energies to guard against. Depending on the weather, the phenomenon can be observed well.

During the total lunar eclipse, the earth moves right between the moon and the sun. It then appears darkened in the sky – the sun can no longer shine on it. A total lunar eclipse only occurs when the moon is full. Then the moon loses its characteristic white glow.

Blood moon at the total lunar eclipse – that’s behind it

However, it is not completely in the dark: the sun’s rays, which are reflected by other celestial bodies, including the earth, still reach the moon. The red elements of the light are refracted the slowest: A strip around the moon then appears red, sometimes the whole moon looks like a red disc.

In the vernacular, this phenomenon is also called “blood moon” – and evoked even more sinister associations in our ancestors. Good news for fans of the celestial phenomena: If the weather is good, the lunar eclipse can also be admired in May 2022 without a telescope.

Total lunar eclipse over Germany: This is how it will end in May 2022

The spectacle really begins at around 2.30 am, German time: Then the earth’s penumbra begins to move in front of the moon. And the darkening of the moon begins.

The actual lunar eclipse then begins an hour later: from around 3.30 a.m. the umbra of the earth also moves over the moon. Now the moon is getting darker and darker and takes on its reddish glow. Another hour later the moon is already low on the horizon. The total lunar eclipse has been reached: around 4.30 a.m. the shadow of the earth is completely in front of the moon.

Until the moon disappears below the horizon – about an hour later – the complete lunar eclipse can be seen from Germany.

Total lunar eclipse and blood moon on May 16, 2022: How to prepare for the sky spectacle

Moon fans should get up early and definitely set an alarm clock in the night from Sunday to Monday.

Tips for observing the total lunar eclipse in May 2022:

weather report check and pack appropriate clothing

Ensure a clear view of the moon

Choose a dark observation point

Wait for your eyes to adjust to the darkness

Light sources – such as smartphones – no longer use

Total lunar eclipse in May 2022: blood moon, shooting stars and other celestial phenomena

The total lunar eclipse is a rare spectacle. It does happen a few hundred times a century, more often than, say, a solar eclipse. But whoever manages to get out of bed is usually rewarded – assuming a cloudless sky.

The next sky spectacles after the lunar eclipse in 2022: the shooting star showers of the Eta Aquarids or the Lyrids. They always appear at the same time every year and can also often be observed from Germany.(cat)

